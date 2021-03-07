Subscribe Today
Private experts to weigh in on state mega projects

Ahead of a record €10.8 billion spend on infrastructure, the government hopes to avoid cost overruns which have dogged previous plans

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
7th March, 2021
Private experts to weigh in on state mega projects
The move comes as the government prepares to spend a record €10.8 billion on infrastructure this year against the backdrop of ongoing controversy regarding the National Children’s Hospita

Infrastructure projects worth over €100 million are set to be scrutinised by private experts in a bid to avoid a repeat of the cost overruns that have occurred on government projects.

As part of the plan, which received cabinet backing last week, outside experts will be recruited to a panel and asked to assess major infrastructure projects at two key stages – after the business case has first been presented and before it goes to...

