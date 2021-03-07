Private experts to weigh in on state mega projects
Ahead of a record €10.8 billion spend on infrastructure, the government hopes to avoid cost overruns which have dogged previous plans
Infrastructure projects worth over €100 million are set to be scrutinised by private experts in a bid to avoid a repeat of the cost overruns that have occurred on government projects.
As part of the plan, which received cabinet backing last week, outside experts will be recruited to a panel and asked to assess major infrastructure projects at two key stages – after the business case has first been presented and before it goes to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
A place to call home: how new policy on asylum seekers will work
Direct provision is coming to an end with the publication of a new white paper. But policy makers admit in the document that it will be ‘challenging’ to have the new system completed by December 2024
Harris to push public sector to take on more apprentices
The Minister for Higher Education is set to impose new targets to boost apprentice numbers in state departments, councils and government bodies
Green TD to explain challenge to Ceta as party anger mounts
Colleagues complained they were ‘blindsided’ by move, which might endanger progress on other policy issues
Analysis: Taoiseach pours cold water on idea of referendum
Micheál Martin rejects opposition claims that there would be any forced transfer of council workers to Irish Water