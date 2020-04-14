Pressure is on Martin to get coalition deal over the line

What a difference two months have made for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s reputation internationally.
He made global headlines when he was elected Taoiseach back in June 2017. But less than three years later, Fine Gael‘s Election 2020 third place result was reported with this headline in the New York Times (NYT): “For the Irish, Varadkar May Have Won Brexit, but He Lost the War at Home".
Fast forward a few...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team