Pregnant McEntee to make political history

Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, is set to become the first cabinet minister to give birth during a term in office.

She is the fourth female Minister for Justice in history, following in the footsteps of Máire Geoghegan Quinn, Nora Owen and Frances Fitzgerald.

A spokesman for McEntee (34) said that she and her husband Paul Hickey are delighted to be expecting their first child, due in May 2021.