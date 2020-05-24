Sunday May 24, 2020
Potential for wind energy exports raised in coalition talks

Government negotiations explore how the EU ‘Green Deal’ fund can be used to invest in floating offshore wind turbines

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
24th May, 2020
All three parties are exploring the potential of how the EU “Green Deal” fund could be used

Plans for Ireland to export large amounts of offshore wind energy to Europe and Britain via an expanded network of interconnectors have been discussed during government negotiations.

All three parties are exploring the potential of how the EU “Green Deal” fund could be used to invest in floating offshore wind turbines as well as interconnectors to allow excess energy to be exported.

Construction of a €1 billion “Celtic Interconnector” between Ireland and France...

