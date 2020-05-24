Potential for wind energy exports raised in coalition talks

Plans for Ireland to export large amounts of offshore wind energy to Europe and Britain via an expanded network of interconnectors have been discussed during government negotiations.
All three parties are exploring the potential of how the EU “Green Deal” fund could be used to invest in floating offshore wind turbines as well as interconnectors to allow excess energy to be exported.
Construction of a €1 billion “Celtic Interconnector” between Ireland and France...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team