Poll: Voters say no to new flag and anthem in a united Ireland
New Business Post/Red C poll reveals stark divisions on compromises that Irish unity might entail, with only 41% of respondents willing to pay higher taxes as a result
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
A strong majority of voters are unwilling to pay more taxes, change the Irish flag or accept a new national anthem in order to achieve a united Ireland, according to a special Business Post/Red C poll.
The ten-question poll of voters in the South shows that there is very strong support for a united Ireland in principle, with 60 per cent of people saying they would vote for it if a referendum...
