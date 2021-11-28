Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Poll: Voters say no to new flag and anthem in a united Ireland

New Business Post/Red C poll reveals stark divisions on compromises that Irish unity might entail, with only 41% of respondents willing to pay higher taxes as a result

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Barry J Whyte - avatar

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
28th November, 2021
Poll: Voters say no to new flag and anthem in a united Ireland
Mary-Lou McDonalds Sinn Féin party, have extended its lead over Fine Gael in the latest Red C poll state of the parties poll. Picture: RollingNews.ie

A strong majority of voters are unwilling to pay more taxes, change the Irish flag or accept a new national anthem in order to achieve a united Ireland, according to a special Business Post/Red C poll.

The ten-question poll of voters in the South shows that there is very strong support for a united Ireland in principle, with 60 per cent of people saying they would vote for it if a referendum...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

There was more good news for Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin in the latest Business Post/Red C poll. Picture: Getty

Exclusive Red C/Business Post poll: Sinn Féin shores up support while Fine Gael slips further back

Home Michael Brennan
Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, said no payment can ever atone ‘for the harm done by the mother and baby institutions’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

€800m to be shared among 34,000 mother and baby home survivors

Home Michael Brennan
David Norris at today’s unveiling. Picture: RollingNews.ie

David Norris presented with portrait at Leinster House

Home Michael Brennan
At Leaders’ Questions, Mary Lou McDonald seized on the opportunity to lambaste the government for its relationship with ‘cuckoo funds’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Sinn Féin leader drives home point over ‘Cuckoo fund roadshow’

Home Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1