Sunday September 13, 2020
Poll: Support for the government’s handling of the crisis drops dramatically

Majority polled in favour of ‘wet pubs’ being allowed to reopen

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
13th September, 2020
Ppubs across the country are due to reopen on September 21, but Nphet has suggested keeping pubs in Dublin closed for longer due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the capital

A clear majority of people want so-called “wet pubs” to be allowed open, the latest Business Post/Red C poll shows.

The poll, which was conducted between September 3 and 9, found that 50 per cent of respondents were in favour of allowing pubs that only serve alcohol to reopen on the same terms as those that serve food.

...

