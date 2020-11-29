Poll: Sinn Féin inflicts damage on Varadkar and moves up to 30%

Sinn Féin has been targeting Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, in recent weeks. And the latest Business Post/Red C poll shows that the tactic is working.
There was a school of thought that Sinn Féin had over-reached itself by moving a motion of no confidence in the Fine Gael leader following the revelation that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team