Tuesday June 2, 2020
Poll: parties’ support remains frozen in time

Our latest poll shows Fine Gael still resurgent with Fianna Fáil’s support just one point up from level at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, while Sinn Féin remains strong

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
31st May, 2020
2
Fine Gael is far stronger in Dublin (38 per cent) than Sinn Féin (25 per cent) and way ahead of Fianna Fáil (10 per cent)

Irish politics has been frozen in time during the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest Business Post/Red C poll shows.

The pattern that emerged at the start – a resurgent Fine Gael, a strong Sinn Féin and a struggling Fianna Fáil – has continued almost unchanged.

Fianna Fáil’s support has risen by one point to 15 per cent. While that is movement in the right direction, it is not enough to portray...

