Poll: parties’ support remains frozen in time

Irish politics has been frozen in time during the Covid-19 pandemic, the latest Business Post/Red C poll shows.
The pattern that emerged at the start – a resurgent Fine Gael, a strong Sinn Féin and a struggling Fianna Fáil – has continued almost unchanged.
Fianna Fáil’s support has risen by one point to 15 per cent. While that is movement in the right direction, it is not enough to portray...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team