Poll finds 87 per cent believe penalties for corporate wrongdoing are too lenient

Around 87 per cent of people believe that the repercussions for corporate wrongdoing in Ireland are not severe enough, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

There has been widespread public frustration with the fallout from the banking crisis, the tracker mortgage scandal and cases of financial wrongdoing.

