Poll finds 74% of Irish public in favour of taking new vaccine

Almost three-quarters of the Irish public have said they would take a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll. There is also majority support for making vaccination mandatory for students, and for those attending sporting events.
The results come as the government’s taskforce works to finalise an unprecedented vaccination campaign, which was described this...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team