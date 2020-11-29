Tuesday December 1, 2020
Poll finds 74% of Irish public in favour of taking new vaccine

The majority supports mandatory vaccination for students and those attending sporting events, while the government taskforce is finalising ‘pathway to freedom’ vaccination strategy

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
29th November, 2020
The public willingness to take a Covid-19 vaccine is significant because the government is not going to make them compulsory

Almost three-quarters of the Irish public have said they would take a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll. There is also majority support for making vaccination mandatory for students, and for those attending sporting events.

The results come as the government’s taskforce works to finalise an unprecedented vaccination campaign, which was described this...

