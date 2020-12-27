Politics: A year of chaos, coronavirus and compromises

In any normal Irish political year, the first ever coalition government to involve Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would have been the dominant event. But the commentary about the end of Civil War politics was marginalised by the defining national and global issue of 2020 – the Covid-19 pandemic.

It led to a series of events which had seemed unthinkable just a year earlier.

A caretaker government shut down most of the country’s public-facing...