Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Politicians’ golden handshakes no longer subject to FOI

Campaigning journalist warns decision is part of a bigger move to erode transparency in government

19th July, 2020
TDs and senators who leave office receive both a termination payment and a monthly payment that is in proportion to their previous income for a period after exiting their role

The details of lump sum payments and pensions made to TDs and senators leaving office will no longer be made public, an internal review by the Oireachtas has decided.

The move comes after the Information Commissioner ruled in April that the public release of the pensions paid to former taoisigh, presidents and ministers would involve a “significant breach” of their privacy.

The Oireachtas review has now extended this interpretation to outgoing TDs and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cowen says he is confident of vindication over drink driving fiasco

The Offaly TD also expressed his hope that he could be a minister again in the future

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago

Stimulus plan: businesses to get longer-term loans and lower interest rates

Loan repayments to be delayed by 12 months to generate breathing space

Michael Brennan | 8 hours ago

Tánaiste in talks over lifeline for cash-strapped mortgage holders

Banks plan several options to those unable to resume payments immediately

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago