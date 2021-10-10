Playing the percentages: Budget 2022 to reflect new reality of a changed game
Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath are receiving the usual entreaties from various interest groups, but this year the biggest factor of all is Ireland’s upcoming departure from a 12.5 per cent rate of corporation tax
Michael BrennanPolitical Editor @obraonain
Daniel MurrayPolitical Correspondent @danieltmurray
Siobhán Brady has had a busy few weeks. As well running her playschool in Castleknock in west Dublin, she has been emailing her local TDs – who include Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children – about the pressure her business is under.
“In the long term, parents need support to pay for services. But there are also government-funded services like mine where our backs are...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Government drafts new bill to reform limited partnerships after offshore revelations
The Pandora Papers show Irish Limited partnerships are used to make Ireland a ‘de facto’ offshore location for business in countries like Russia and Ukraine
Budget tax cuts of €250 amid concern over rising cost of living
Other measures include: an extended commercial rates waiver for businesses; increased vacant site tax; state-subsidised childcare for more workers and a rise in the third-level student grant
Government encouraged to allow public sector employees to trial four-day week
Oireachtas Committee heard shorter working weeks can lead to greater productivity and projected emissions reductions of 16%
Revealed: Key details from the National Development Plan
The multi-billion euro plan is due to be launched this afternoon — here is what will be in the 180-page document which will set out the state’s infrastructure spending up to 2030