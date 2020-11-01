Planning regulator urges developers to focus on building fast-track homes

Developers with planning permission to build a combined total of more than 40,000 homes through the fast-track scheme should focus on delivering them instead of asking for further planning policy changes, the country’s planning regulator has said.
In an interview with the Business Post, Niall Cussen, head of the Office of the Planning Regulator also questioned if some developers with permission to build new homes were more interested in increasing the value of land.
...
