Sunday November 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Planning regulator urges developers to focus on building fast-track homes

The head of the Office of the Planning Regulator questions whether some developers with permission to build new homes are more interested in increasing value of land

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
1st November, 2020
Niall Cussen, head of the Office of the Planning Regulator

Developers with planning permission to build a combined total of more than 40,000 homes through the fast-track scheme should focus on delivering them instead of asking for further planning policy changes, the country’s planning regulator has said.

In an interview with the Business Post, Niall Cussen, head of the Office of the Planning Regulator also questioned if some developers with permission to build new homes were more interested in increasing the value of land.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Two state aid complaints lodged against National Broadband Plan

One of the complainants is understood to be an existing broadband operator angered by the government’s failure to take its own network into account

Peter O'Dwyer | 6 hours ago

IDA battens down the hatches in face of Covid-19

The foreign direct investment agency has said it will focus on nurturing existing clients rather than seek new investors

Aiden Corkery | 14 hours ago

Green MEP says Ireland turning blind eye to Chinese Uighur detentions

Ciarán Cuffe has claimed the Irish government is worried raising concerns will scupper economic ties with China

Peter O'Dwyer | 14 hours ago