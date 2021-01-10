Planners step lightly to avoid strife over Civil War centenary events
Proposals to defuse thorny issues include having the official commemoration on a neutral date and marking particular events locally
Glencree has emerged as a potential location for a new memorial to commemorate those who died in the Civil War, as its 100th anniversary approaches.
The expert advisory group on centenary commemorations has also suggested having one official state commemoration ceremony on a historically neutral date rather than separate events for Irish Free State troops and anti-treaty fighters.
Another proposal is to have small-scale events in local areas to remember particular Civil War incidents. And...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Cost of lockdown payment supports could rise to €3.5bn
The latest level 5 lockdown could last till March after the recent surge in Covid-19 cases
Noonan warned against spending spree in his final budget
Former finance minster told cabinet colleagues in Budget 2016 memo ‘we should not repeat the policy errors of the last decade’
Analysis: Public’s patience with tight lockdown will be tested if vaccine rollout is not swift
Taoiseach and Tánaiste appeared to understand that their political futures depend on the success of the vaccine programme as tough new restrictions were announced
Alan Kelly interview: ‘All politicians say they don’t look at polls, but they’re telling lies’
The Labour leader is unfazed by his party’s current low support, and feels 2021 will belong to those who can seize the moment