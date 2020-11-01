Pharma firms say large-scale production of Covid-19 vaccines has already begun

Leading pharmaceutical companies have begun large scale production of their Covid-19 vaccine candidates to ensure they have stocks ready as soon as they are approved, the Business Post can reveal.

Hopes for a Covid-19 vaccine have been buoyed in recent weeks as several companies move towards the end of their Phase 3 clinical trials.

AstraZeneca, which could have the results of its Phase 3 trials by year-end, has told the Business Post that...