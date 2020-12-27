Pension hikes on way for 170k retired civil servants
The government’s move comes as the two-year freeze on state pension is set to be prolonged
The government is to give pension hikes to 170,000 retired public servants while continuing a freeze on the state pension.
It comes at a time when the projected liability for paying pensions for all existing and retired public servants is projected to reach €150 billion, up from €114 billion three years ago.
As part of the new public sector pay deal, retired public sector workers will get increases of up to 3 per cent in their...
