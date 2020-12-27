Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Pension hikes on way for 170k retired civil servants

The government’s move comes as the two-year freeze on state pension is set to be prolonged

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th December, 2020
Pension hikes on way for 170k retired civil servants
As part of the new public sector pay deal, retired public sector workers will get increases of up to 3 per cent in their annual pensions to match the pay rises being given to existing public sector worker

The government is to give pension hikes to 170,000 retired public servants while continuing a freeze on the state pension.

It comes at a time when the projected liability for paying pensions for all existing and retired public servants is projected to reach €150 billion, up from €114 billion three years ago.

As part of the new public sector pay deal, retired public sector workers will get increases of up to 3 per cent in their...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The convictions of the Birmingham Six were declared unsafe and quashed by the Court of Appeal in March 1991. Picture: Getty

Joe Biden intervened in Birmingham Six case in 1990

Home Seán McCárthaigh 1 hour ago
Micheál Martin celebrates being elected to the 33rd Dáil at the Cork South-Central constituency at Nemo Rangers GAA club. Picture: Getty

Politics: A year of chaos, coronavirus and compromises

Home Michael Brennan 1 hour ago
Micheál Martin said he favoured setting up a ‘ring-fenced fund’ for investigative journalism as part of the new funding model. Picture: Julien Behal

Martin backs broadcasting charge for all households

Home Michael Brennan 1 hour ago
Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said: “I’ll be updating the cabinet on Tuesday on the deal which runs to 2,000 pages and has taken us four very long years

Ministers to agree Brexit trade deal before January 1 deadline

Home Michael Brennan 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1