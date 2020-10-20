Paying top-rate Covid supports for a year would cost state €16bn

Running Covid-19 payment supports at their top rate for an entire year would cost the state €16 billion, a level that is unsustainable, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has warned.
The government announced a reversal of recent cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on Monday night in light of the decision to move the country into a level 5 lockdown for six weeks. The top rate of the PUP will revert to €350...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team