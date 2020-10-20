Tuesday October 20, 2020
Paying top-rate Covid supports for a year would cost state €16bn

McGrath warns that running PUP, wage subsidy and business support schemes at original levels for 12 months would be unsustainable

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
20th October, 2020
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, said an extra €900 million would be spent on the Covid-19 support schemes over the next six weeks. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Running Covid-19 payment supports at their top rate for an entire year would cost the state €16 billion, a level that is unsustainable, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has warned.

The government announced a reversal of recent cuts to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on Monday night in light of the decision to move the country into a level 5 lockdown for six weeks. The top rate of the PUP will revert to €350...

