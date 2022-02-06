Passport Service fails to recruit staff to handle deluge of applications

The Passport Service has missed its target to double the size of its staff at a time of record demand. There are currently 115,000 passports waiting to be processed, with applications surging after the recent easing of almost all Covid-19 restrictions.

Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, had promised last year that the Passport Service would double its staff numbers from 463 to 920 by the end of last month as a result of a...