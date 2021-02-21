Subscribe Today
Parts of Housing and Transport budgets could be reallocated

Officials worry the two departments may be unable to spend their full allocations, due to lockdown of the construction sector

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
21st February, 2021
Michael McGrath: These measures are a reflection of the extraordinary environment within which the public finances are being managed

The Departments of Housing and Transport could have parts of their capital budgets allocated elsewhere if the current lockdown means there is a danger they will not spend their full allocation, Michael McGrath has signalled.

The government last week approved a memo brought by the Public Expenditure and Reform minister which will require high-spending departments to provide regular updates on their spending to cabinet.

Under the plan, the departments of health, justice, social protection, education...

