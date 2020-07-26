Over half of all recent appeals on forestry licences made by one man

A prominent environmentalist has accounted for more than half of all recent appeals against forestry licences at a time of a growing nationwide timber shortage.
The timber industry has complained that the large number of appeals against tree-cutting and tree-planting licences is contributing to a shortage of timber, which is in turn affecting the construction industry.
Coillte, the state forestry agency, has cancelled a forthcoming timber auction and there is a risk that timber may...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team