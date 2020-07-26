Sunday July 26, 2020
Over half of all recent appeals on forestry licences made by one man

Peter Sweetman has been involved in 351 of the 624 appeals since the beginning of 2018

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th July, 2020
Peter Sweetman, the environmentalist, denied that he was a serial objector to forestry licences. Photo: Collins Courts

A prominent environmentalist has accounted for more than half of all recent appeals against forestry licences at a time of a growing nationwide timber shortage.

The timber industry has complained that the large number of appeals against tree-cutting and tree-planting licences is contributing to a shortage of timber, which is in turn affecting the construction industry.

Coillte, the state forestry agency, has cancelled a forthcoming timber auction and there is a risk that timber may...

