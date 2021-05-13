Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

'Our laws and supports haven’t caught up with how people live their lives'

The definition of a family based on marriage in the constitution is no longer suitable, Labour leader says

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th May, 2021
'Our laws and supports haven’t caught up with how people live their lives'
Alan Kelly said there were 150,000 people cohabiting in the 2016 Census, with 75,000 of them living with children. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, was holding up a little blue book on the floor of the Dáil’s current home in the National Convention Centre.

It was a copy of Bunreacht na hEireann, the 1937 Irish Constitution produced by Eamon de Valera’s Fianna Fáil government.

Kelly pointed to the definition of the family in Article 41 of the constitution which states that: “The State, therefore, guarantees to protect...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ossian Smyth, Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment Pic: Fergal Phillips

Smyth plans to introduce digital driving licences

Home Aaron Rogan 4 days ago
The government needs to get at least 500,000 homes upgraded to a B2 energy efficiency standard by the end of the decade

One million households to be offered state-backed loans to boost home retrofits

Home Michael Brennan 4 days ago
A picture taken from The Ballymurphy Precedent, a documentary about the murder by the British Army of 11 citizens in Belfast in 1971

Relatives for Justice claim British acting to hide loyalist collusion

Home Aiden Corkery 4 days ago
Michael McGrath, the Public Expenditure Minister, confirmed that he would be opening applications for the vacant secretary general position at the head of his department to outside candidates.

Donohoe under pressure to allow outsiders apply for top Finance job

Home Aiden Corkery 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1