'Our laws and supports haven’t caught up with how people live their lives'
The definition of a family based on marriage in the constitution is no longer suitable, Labour leader says
Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, was holding up a little blue book on the floor of the Dáil’s current home in the National Convention Centre.
It was a copy of Bunreacht na hEireann, the 1937 Irish Constitution produced by Eamon de Valera’s Fianna Fáil government.
Kelly pointed to the definition of the family in Article 41 of the constitution which states that: “The State, therefore, guarantees to protect...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Smyth plans to introduce digital driving licences
We could soon be able to store our permits on our smartphones, according to the Minister of State for eGovernment
One million households to be offered state-backed loans to boost home retrofits
Coalition aims to have at least 500,000 homes upgraded to a B2 energy efficiency standard by end of the decade to meet emissions targets
Relatives for Justice claim British acting to hide loyalist collusion
Details were leaked last week of a plan by Boris Johnson’s administration to scrap a commitment to set up a (€173 million) historical investigations unit
Donohoe under pressure to allow outsiders apply for top Finance job
Department’s €212,000-a-year secretary general post restricted to civil service candidates as a ‘level one’ appointment