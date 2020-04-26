Sunday April 26, 2020
One-off bungalow bliss is a hard habit to break

The Greens have an intriguing vision for rejuvenating towns, rather than continuing with one-off builds in the countryside – but Fianna Fáil and others are not on board

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
26th April, 2020
Eamon Ryan: battle to bring life back to town centres Picture: Fergal Phillips

It’s long been a joke in rural Ireland that one’s desirability as a romantic partner can be significantly enhanced by the possession of “road frontage”.

That may be about to change, however.

While the most prominent – and predictable – of the 17 questions made by the Green Party of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on Thursday related to the two larger parties‘ willingness to cut greenhouse gases by...

