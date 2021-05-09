Subscribe Today
One million households to be offered state-backed loans to boost home retrofits

Coalition aims to have at least 500,000 homes upgraded to a B2 energy efficiency standard by end of the decade to meet emissions targets

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
9th May, 2021
State-guaranteed loans will be offered to up to one million households to encourage them to retrofit their homes under plans being brought forward by Eamon Ryan.

The government needs to get at least 500,000 homes upgraded to a B2 energy efficiency standard by the end of the decade to meet its existing target for reducing emissions.

It is exploring ways to boost the very low public take-up of retrofitting, which can cost homeowners €20,000 on average.

