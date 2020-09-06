O’Gorman supports state apology to residents of mother and baby homes

Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, has called for a state apology to residents of Mother and Baby Homes after the publication of a forthcoming 4,000-page report.

The practices in the now-closed network of Mother and Baby Homes have been under investigation by a Commission of Investigation for the past five years at a cost of €21 million. It has been granted four extensions to its deadlines, with the final report now due...