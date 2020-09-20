O'Callaghan: reunification is ‘biggest political issue’ after Covid-19 and Brexit

Reunifying Ireland will become the “biggest political issue” facing this island once the threats posed by Covid-19 and Brexit have passed, Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has said.

The comments by the Dublin Bay South TD, who is many people’s favourite to be the next Fianna Fáil leader, mark a significant departure from the views of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who has repeatedly ruled out the prospect of a border...