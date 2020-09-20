Sunday September 20, 2020
O'Callaghan: reunification is ‘biggest political issue’ after Covid-19 and Brexit

Dublin Bay South TD says it would be ‘an honour’ to lead FF, but adds Micheál Martin is doing a good job and has his support

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
20th September, 2020
Jim O’Callaghan: outlining vision for Fianna Fáil Picture: Fergal Phillips

Reunifying Ireland will become the “biggest political issue” facing this island once the threats posed by Covid-19 and Brexit have passed, Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has said.

The comments by the Dublin Bay South TD, who is many people’s favourite to be the next Fianna Fáil leader, mark a significant departure from the views of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who has repeatedly ruled out the prospect of a border...

