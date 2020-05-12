Ó Snodaigh does not stand over letter citing 5G health concerns

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh has said he does not stand over claims made in a letter, lodged under his name, that claimed there are health concerns associated with 5G infrastructure.

The Business Post reported on Sunday that Ó Snodaigh, Máire Devine, a former Sinn Féin senator, and Críona Ní Dhálaigh, a councillor with the party, had lodged an objection against a planning application filed by Three Ireland to build a telecommunications...