Tuesday May 12, 2020
Ó Snodaigh does not stand over letter citing 5G health concerns

The Sinn Féin TD says he had not seen the final text of the objection to a telecommunications structure lodged under his name

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
12th May, 2020
2
An objection over 5G infrastructure was lodged on behalf of Aengus Ó Snodaigh, the Sinn Féin TD, but he has now said he did not see the final text of the letter.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh has said he does not stand over claims made in a letter, lodged under his name, that claimed there are health concerns associated with 5G infrastructure.

The Business Post reported on Sunday that Ó Snodaigh, Máire Devine, a former Sinn Féin senator, and Críona Ní Dhálaigh, a councillor with the party, had lodged an objection against a planning application filed by Three Ireland to build a telecommunications...

