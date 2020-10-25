Sunday October 25, 2020
Number of home retrofits cools off as Covid pauses popular scheme

Warmer Homes scheme set to meet less than half original target for houses insulated this year

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
25th October, 2020
The previous Fine Gael-led government set an ambitious target of deep retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030

One of the country’s main retrofitting schemes is set to meet less than half of its target for the year as a result of Covid-19 restrictions on building work.

The previous Fine Gael-led government set an extremely ambitious target of deep retrofitting 500,000 homes by 2030, a figure which was restated by the new government when it took up office during the summer.

However, it has emerged that one of the state’s most popular retrofitting...

