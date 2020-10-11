‘Nothing personal’ Holohan says after Varadkar rebuke

Two years ago, Dr Tony Holohan was under intense pressure.

With public outrage growing over the handling of the cervical cancer controversy, it emerged that the chief medical officer had received memos in 2016 outlining delays in telling some women about incorrect smear tests results they had received in the past.

Tony O’Brien, the HSE chief executive, had already resigned a day earlier and now the focus was turning to whether Holohan had done enough to...