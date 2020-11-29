Sunday November 29, 2020
North’s health minister urges Donnelly to act on ‘Dublin dodge’

Robin Swann claims lack of engagement over issue of air passengers travelling through Dublin

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
29th November, 2020
Robin Swann, Minister of Health for Northern Ireland

The North’s health minister has complained to Stephen Donnelly that a “Dublin dodge” is being used by Northern Ireland air passengers who travel through the South to avoid normal quarantine requirements.

In a series of letters to his counterpart which received no official response, Robin Swann said that authorities in the South were refusing to share data on passengers who travel to Northern Ireland via Dublin Airport. This meant they couldn’t...

