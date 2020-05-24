No property tax for 22,000 as review put back again

Tens of thousands of homeowners could escape paying the Local Property Tax (LPT) for another year as a planned revaluation is set to be shelved yet again.

A review that would have taken into account recent house price increases had been expected in November of last year but was postponed by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The deferral meant that around 11,000 people who bought new and second-hand homes in 2013 continue to retain the...