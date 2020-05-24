Sunday May 24, 2020
No property tax for 22,000 as review put back again

‘Window of opportunity’ may have passed to enact necessary legislation

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
24th May, 2020
A government source said updating the property tax would be “very challenging

Tens of thousands of homeowners could escape paying the Local Property Tax (LPT) for another year as a planned revaluation is set to be shelved yet again.

A review that would have taken into account recent house price increases had been expected in November of last year but was postponed by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

The deferral meant that around 11,000 people who bought new and second-hand homes in 2013 continue to retain the...

