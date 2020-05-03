NI households won’t be able to afford products shipped from Britain, trade body warns

Northern Irish households will simply be unable to afford products shipped there from Britain if a solution isn’t found to ease the level of customs and regulatory checks that could be put in place once the Brexit withdrawal period ends, a trade body has warned.
The Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister Boris Johnson last October means that Northern Ireland will remain part of Britain’s customs territory but...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team