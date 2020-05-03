Sunday May 3, 2020
NI households won’t be able to afford products shipped from Britain, trade body warns

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium calls for easing of proposed customs and regulatory checks after Brexit withdrawal period ends

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
3rd May, 2020
The Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister Boris Johnson last October means that Northern Ireland will remain part of Britain’s customs territory

Northern Irish households will simply be unable to afford products shipped there from Britain if a solution isn’t found to ease the level of customs and regulatory checks that could be put in place once the Brexit withdrawal period ends, a trade body has warned.

The Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Prime Minister Boris Johnson last October means that Northern Ireland will remain part of Britain’s customs territory but...

