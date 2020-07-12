Sunday July 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

New rural homes to shoulder cost of connection to broadband

Eamon Ryan told an Oireachtas panel last year that the National Broadband Plan offered rural dwellers better deal than those in Dublin

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
12th July, 2020
Eamon Ryan, the new Minister for Communications Networks criticised the National Broadband Plan (NBP) while a member of the opposition last year, and said it offered rural dwellers a much better deal than for those living in Dublin

Eamon Ryan’s new department is planning to require all new homes to cover the cost of a connection to the National Broadband Plan as part of their planning conditions.

The new Minister for Communications Networks criticised the National Broadband Plan (NBP) while a member of the opposition last year, and said it offered rural dwellers a much better deal than for those living in Dublin.

He told an Oireachtas Communications committee hearing last...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ryan rules out making cycling helmets mandatory

Transport minister says benefits of such a law could be outweighed by negative impact on overall public health

Michael Brennan | 8 hours ago

Mixed messages muddy the water on bank interest charges

While the Central Bank may argue that banks are free not to apply interest during payment breaks, it doesn’t mean they can necessarily afford it

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago

Family courts complex to go ahead without new Supreme Court

The government and the Courts Service have reached agreement on a scaled-back development at Hammond Lane in Smithfield with an estimated cost of €80 million

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago