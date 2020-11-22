New plan to end direct provision is unrealistic and unworkable, officials warn

The proposal to house asylum seekers in own door accommodation provided by local authorities has been described as “unworkable” , “unimplementable” and “unrealistic” by the Department of Housing.
The department has claimed the measure would result in greater levels of homelessness and would exacerbate rental inflation at a time when the government is attempting to reduce it.
It has warned the move would lead to legal challenges as it would...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team