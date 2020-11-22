Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

New plan to end direct provision is unrealistic and unworkable, officials warn

Department of Housing claims ‘untenable’ own-door proposal would drive up rents and lead to legal challenges

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd November, 2020
Catherine Day, the former secretary general of the European Commission is chair of the new advisory group on direct provision

The proposal to house asylum seekers in own door accommodation provided by local authorities has been described as “unworkable” , “unimplementable” and “unrealistic” by the Department of Housing.

The department has claimed the measure would result in greater levels of homelessness and would exacerbate rental inflation at a time when the government is attempting to reduce it.

It has warned the move would lead to legal challenges as it would...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Countdown to chaos: firms race to beat the Brexit clock

With just under six weeks to go until the end of the Brexit transition period, businesses are braced for rocky times as the old way of doing things becomes a thing of the past

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago

Appointment of Woulfe leapfrogged judge vetting system

An advisory body existed to help avoid insider judicial appointments, but on this occasion it was ignored

Michael Brennan | 3 hours ago

Reserve Defence Forces could serve overseas for first time

Simon Coveney calls for proactive campaign to encourage people to join Army, Naval Service and First Line Reserve

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago