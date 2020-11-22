Monday November 23, 2020
New fire safety law aims to avoid Grenfell-style tragedy here

Public buildings will have to display safety notice at entrance, with name of responsible person to contact

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd November, 2020
An overhaul of fire safety legislation to ensure there is not a repeat of the type of devastating fire which occurred in London in 2017

Shops, schools and restaurants will have to publicly name the person responsible for fire safety on their premises, under a new law.

It is part of an overhaul of fire safety legislation to ensure there is not a repeat of the type of devastating fire which occurred in London in 2017, killing 72 people.

Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing and Local Government, is preparing new legislation to require commercial and public buildings to display a Public...

