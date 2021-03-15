Subscribe Today
New CSO figures set to show large drop in trade with Britain

The Central Statistics Office’s first economic data since Brexit occurred is likely to show a fall in both imports and exports

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
15th March, 2021
Trade with our nearest neighbour had already begun to fall last year ahead of Brexit. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The government is bracing itself for the release of the first economic data which will show just how much trade with Britain has fallen since Brexit took place.

This Thursday, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) will publish trade data for the month of January, with experts predicting a significant drop in both imports and exports.

Trade with our nearest neighbour had already begun to fall last year ahead of Brexit, with exports falling €1.2 billion,...

