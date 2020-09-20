Sunday September 20, 2020
New €21m Irish embassy in Japan 'will pay for itself'

The Tokyo building, dubbed Ireland House, will create a positive image of this country, according to a top Department of Foreign Affairs official

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
20th September, 2020
Niall Burgess, the Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade with Maria Mulcahy and Peter McGovern from Henry J Lyons Architects

A new Irish embassy complex in Japan, projected to cost the state €21 million, will create a positive image of Ireland and boost trade with the Asian nation, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said.

The government announced on Thursday that Henry J Lyons, a Dublin architectural firm, had won the design competition for the project, which will comprise an official residence and office accommodation for the embassy as well as state agencies such as...

