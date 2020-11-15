Monday November 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

NCH deadline now unknown due to BAM row

BAM has yet to submit new programme of works on the children’s hospital to show how it can make up for time lost during construction site shutdown caused by pandemic

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
15th November, 2020
Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil that it was “inevitable” there would be additional costs for the National Children’s Hospital project due to Covid-19

The board responsible for the €1.7 billion National Children’s Hospital is unable to say when it will be finished due to an ongoing row with BAM, the main contractor.

BAM has not submitted a new programme of works to show how it can make up for time lost during a construction site shutdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) has responded by cutting BAM’s monthly payments by...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ross claims Danny Healy-Rae is holding back brother’s career

The former transport minister claims in a new book that the Kerry TD’s ‘inane interventions’ can make his brother Michael Healy-Rae ‘look like a clown by association’

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

State probe found zero grounds for complaint against Nama

Department of Finance found no evidence that agency’s promotions process was ‘unfair’

Róisín Burke | 1 day ago

Fast-track housing scheme delivers fewer than 700 dwellings

A total of 43,000 homes have been given go-ahead through the Strategic Housing Development system, but developers say a lot of the planning permissions were only recently approved

Killian Woods | 1 day ago