Sunday July 19, 2020
National debt annual interest could double to €10bn, civil servants warn

Department of Finance officials warn yearly interest could hit €10 billion as an extra €30 billion is borrowed to cover the Covid-19 crisis

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
19th July, 2020
Derek Moran, the secretary general of the Department of Finance, repeated his warning in a submission to the Dáil’s special Covid-19 committee last week

The annual interest bill on the national debt could double to €10 billion, civil servants have warned. It comes as the cabinet is due to meet tomorrow to sign off on a multibillion euro stimulus package.

The package will be funded from a record increase in state borrowing of €30 billion this year to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 restrictions on the economy.

Official briefing documents provided to Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and...

