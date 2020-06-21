Nama’s Project Eagle sale report to be finished in September

The long-awaited report into the controversial sale of Nama’s Northern Ireland €5.8 billion loan book has been delayed again.
The Commission of Investigation, headed by retired judge John Cooke, had been due to deliver its report into the portfolio sale, dubbed Project Eagle, by the end of this month. It has now sought a three-month extension from the government to finalise the report by the end of September.
The commission said its work...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team