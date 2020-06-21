Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Nama’s Project Eagle sale report to be finished in September

The findings of the investigation into the state agency’s disposal of its €5.8bn loan book in the North was due this month but now won’t be ready until the autumn

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
21st June, 2020
Nama had sent more than 750 pages of documents which needed to be reviewed and assessed before the report could be completed

The long-awaited report into the controversial sale of Nama’s Northern Ireland €5.8 billion loan book has been delayed again.

The Commission of Investigation, headed by retired judge John Cooke, had been due to deliver its report into the portfolio sale, dubbed Project Eagle, by the end of this month. It has now sought a three-month extension from the government to finalise the report by the end of September.

The commission said its work...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hairdressers and gyms limber up to reopen with new rules

A relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions means that barbers and fitness facilities can now reopen on June 29

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago

John Lahart: Why I’m opposing this programme for government

It is a fine document with many excellent proposals, but I must stand by my constituency of Dublin South West

John Lahart | 5 hours ago

Ban on importation of fracked gas ‘impossible to deliver’

Oil and gas association says pledge in programme for government forgets we cannot control source of gas imported from Britain

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago