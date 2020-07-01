Wednesday July 1, 2020
Nama pays €2bn to taxpayer in first return after 10 years

The bad bank has a forecasted surplus of €4 billion after healthy demand for the assets it sold and a 96 per cent reduction in its outstanding loan book

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
1st July, 2020
Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, is joined by Brendan McDonagh, chief executive of Nama, and Aidan Williams, Nama‘s chairman, at the release of its annual report for 2019 yesterday. The agency is to hand over €2 billion to the state.

A decade after being founded to purge Irish banks of a mountain of toxic property loans, the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) has made its first return to taxpayers.

The agency said it would hand over €2 billion of a forecasted surplus of €4 billion to the state this week, with further distributions to follow next year and in 2022.

Nama’s finances have been buoyed by healthy demand for the tens of billions of euro worth...

