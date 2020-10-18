More delays in establishment of ‘urgent’ gambling czar

The establishment of a gambling regulator has been delayed once again, despite Fianna Fáil’s claim that it would be a priority for the government.
James Browne, the Fianna Fáil junior justice minister with responsibility for gambling, said last week that it would be 2023 before the regulator is up and running as a new scheme is being drawn up to modernise legislation for betting.
Industry figures, healthcare workers and addiction...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team