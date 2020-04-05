Mixed fortunes in Seanad elections as Norris sets record

Malcolm Byrne, the newly elected Fianna Fáil senator, decided to watch The Irishman on Netflix during the count for his fifth election in less than a year.

Like all the candidates taking part in the Seanad elections, he was barred from attending the count centre in Dublin due to the Covid-19 outbreak and had to follow the proceedings online from his home in Gorey in Wexford.

To help pass the time between developments...