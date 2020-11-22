Sunday November 22, 2020
Ministers told banks they were ‘closely watching’ Covid-19 payment breaks

Paschal Donohoe, Leo Varadkar and Michael McGrath told executives they would be monitoring the situation as lenders pledged to engage with borrowers

22nd November, 2020
Paschal Donohoe, the finance minister, held a conference call with the heads of AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland

Three senior ministers warned lenders that the government would be keeping a close eye on how customers coming off Covid-19 payment breaks were treated, in a meeting with bank chief executives in September.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, held a conference call with the heads of AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland as well as the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) to discuss payment breaks that were...

