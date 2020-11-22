Ministers told banks they were ‘closely watching’ Covid-19 payment breaks

Three senior ministers warned lenders that the government would be keeping a close eye on how customers coming off Covid-19 payment breaks were treated, in a meeting with bank chief executives in September.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, held a conference call with the heads of AIB, Bank of Ireland, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland as well as the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) to discuss payment breaks that were...