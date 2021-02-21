Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Ministers surprised Forde not fully vetted

Aaron Forde’s nomination for Shannon Group chairman had to be withdrawn after a trawl of his social media revealed derogatory tweets about Travellers

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
21st February, 2021
Ministers surprised Forde not fully vetted
Aaron Forde: derogatory tweets about Travelling community

Surprise has been expressed in government circles that a thorough trawl of Aaron Forde‘s social media wasn’t carried out before his name was proposed to Eamon Ryan for the position of chairman of Shannon Group.

The Minister for Transport was forced to withdraw Forde‘s nomination just hours after it was announced last Tuesday, when a number of derogatory tweets he had written about the Travelling community and social welfare recipients emerged....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Taoiseach Micheál Martin: his FF opponents have vastly underestimated what’s involved in deposing him as party leader Pic: Getty

House of cards: the changing political fortunes of a taoiseach

Home Aiden Corkery 15 hours ago
Michael McGrath: These measures are a reflection of the extraordinary environment within which the public finances are being managed

Parts of Housing and Transport budgets could be reallocated

Home Aiden Corkery 15 hours ago
David Trimble, the former Ulster Unionist Party leader who helped broker the Good Friday Agreement, said the protocol risked a return to violence as it had “shattered” the constitutional position of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom

Taoiseach calls for all sides to ‘dial down the rhetoric’ on NI protocol

Home Aiden Corkery 15 hours ago
Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice: ‘As part of my plan to build a justice system that works for everyone, I want to help and support these businesses as they get back on their feet’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

McEntee moots extending pubs and nightclubs’ hours after pandemic

Home Michael Brennan 15 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1