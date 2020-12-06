Subscribe Today
Minister to give residency permits to 17,000 migrants

Scheme to help long-term undocumented people, including 3,000 children, has strong ministerial support

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th December, 2020
Minister to give residency permits to 17,000 migrants
Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, is preparing to give residency permits to around 17,000 undocumented migrants

Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, is preparing to give residency permits to around 17,000 undocumented migrants in the largest “regularisation” scheme in the state’s history.

The government recently granted permission to remain to around 2,200 former English language school students who had stayed on to work in jobs here after their visas expired.

However, the minister has now received a policy paper from her department on how to set up a much...

