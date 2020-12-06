Minister to give residency permits to 17,000 migrants
Scheme to help long-term undocumented people, including 3,000 children, has strong ministerial support
Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, is preparing to give residency permits to around 17,000 undocumented migrants in the largest “regularisation” scheme in the state’s history.
The government recently granted permission to remain to around 2,200 former English language school students who had stayed on to work in jobs here after their visas expired.
However, the minister has now received a policy paper from her department on how to set up a much...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Pregnant McEntee to make political history
The Minister for Justice will become the first cabinet member to give birth while in office
Bill aims to end ‘scandal’ of sole trader liability for staff layoffs
Fine Gael senator Paddy Burke is bringing forward the bill to stop SME owners losing family homes to cover redundancy payments
The pensions problem: who will pay for our next rainy day?
The social insurance fund was running out of money even before it was used to pay for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment – but raising the pension age is an issue few parties want to confront
Indecon comes out on top with state contracts worth €1.6m
The consultancy firm has advised five government departments in the past two years