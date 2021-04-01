Michael Brennan: Norma Foley appears to be virtue-signalling on vaccination priority
The Minister for Education seems to be telling teachers that she sympathises with their plight, even though she signed off on the decision for vaccination priority to be based largely on age
The opposition's main point of contention with the latest Covid restrictions is the change to the vaccination priority schedule to base it largely on age. It has also become an issue for government backbenchers.
This morning in the Dáil, one of those asking questions about it to Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, was Christopher O’Sullivan, the Fianna Fáil Cork South Central TD. It cropped up at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting....
