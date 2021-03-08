Subscribe Today
Michael Brennan: Difficulties facing women in politics persist through the generations

Stories from history show how women have faced prejudice in their political lives and there is considerable evidence from the present day which shows a level playing field is some way off

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
8th March, 2021
The government is still trying to come up with arrangements so that Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, can get her legal right to six months’ maternity leave. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The story of Mary Reynolds – elected as the first female TD for Sligo-Leitrim after an assassination – is worth recalling on International Women’s Day.

There have been many modern day reminders of the difficulties facing women in politics. The government is still trying to come up with arrangements so that Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, can get her legal right to six months’ maternity leave after she gives birth to her...

