Michael Brennan: Acid test of Greens’ peace deal will be what happens in Dublin Bay South

Hazel Chu insists there is ‘no squabble’ with Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader, but time and the next general election will tell

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
12th April, 2021
Michael Brennan: Acid test of Greens’ peace deal will be what happens in Dublin Bay South
Hazel Chu gave examples such as Barack Obama, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden of politicians who had been told at various stages in their career that it was not their time to run. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Hazel Chu has evoked the spirit of Rachel Blackmore, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Barack Obama to justify her run for a “no-hoper” Seanad seat.

That was to name but a few. For good measure, the Green party chairperson and current Dublin Lord Mayor added in Linda Doyle, who was elected as the first ever female provost of Trinity last weekend, and the Irish women’s rugby team, who hammered Wales in the Six...

