Sunday April 12, 2020
Members have to approve coalition, says FF TDs and senators

If an ard fheis can’t be held due to virus restrictions, other arrangements need to be made to seek members’ approval, says Fianna Fáil TD

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
12th April, 2020
Niall Collins, a TD for Limerick, said some alternative arrangement to seek members‘ backing would have to be put in place if an ard fheis could not be held

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators have insisted the party will have to seek the approval of its members before entering coalition even if an ard fheis can’t be held due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Under party rules, an ard fheis must be held to approve any programme for government that the party leadership signs up to. While several TDs and senators indicated to the Business Post this weekend that they were confident...

